NYC SHOOTINGS: One dead in dispute over parking space, two others wounded in citywide gunfire

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 25-year-old man was shot to death over a reported fight over a parking space in Queens on Thursday, while two others were wounded in unrelated gun violence citywide. Violence was kept to a minimum during last night’s rainstorm, but police expect a surge in shootings as happens almost every Labor Day weekend.

Police officials said patrols were being stepped up and extra cops were being sent to high violence areas of the city to tamp down the shootings. Shootings were up 166% for August, a staggering toll of victims for the month.

In the latest shooting at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, a 25-year-old man was arguing over a parking space at Borden Avenue and 2nd Street in Long Island City, Queens, when one of the men pulled a gun and shot him in the abdomen. Nobody ended up getting the parking space as the shooter escaped in a grey BMW, accompanied by a black BMW.

Police from the 108th Precinct found the victim shot once in the stomach and EMS rushed him to Cornell University Hospital where he could not be saved.

Police say the assailant was a male black, about 25, but didn’t provide further information.

In the second shooting on Thursday at about 4:30 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and arm while standing inside a park at Porter Avenue and Anthony Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Police from the 94th Precinct said a white man pulled a gun on the man during a dispute and shot him, then escaped in a red sedan.

The victim was reported in stable condition at Elmhurst Hospital.

The final person shot occurred early Friday morning at 1:30 a.m. in which a 31-year-old man was shot in the left arm and hip in front of 640 Beach 67th Street in Rockaway, Queens. Police from the 100th Precinct say the victim heard shots and then was hit.

He was taken to St. John’s Hospital where he is reported in stable condition.

Police seek information

The NYPD provided photos of a man in connection to a shooting that occurred in Manhattan on Aug. 8.

Police from the 33rd Precinct say that at 9:25 p.m., in front of 590 West 174 Street, the suspect in the photo was involved in a verbal dispute with a group of males, then produced a firearm and fired several rounds before fleeing eastbound on West 174 Street in a white vehicle. No injuries were sustained.

Anyone with information in regard to this or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.