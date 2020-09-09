NYC SHOOTINGS: Pair slain in Queens, 12 wounded in 24-hour citywide gunfire

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two men are dead, 12 others are wounded in a 24-hour period of gunfire continuing to plague the city, police said.

In Tuesday afternoon’s violence, one man was killed and two other people wounded at about 1:30 p.m. in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Officers from the 101st Precinct swarmed into 29-43B Rockaway Beach Blvd. after receiving a 911 call, where they found two people shot. Christopher Campbell, 20, of Collier Avenue suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and was later pronounced dead at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital.

Two others, a 19-year-old with a leg wound and a young woman with gunshots to her leg and foot, were hospitalized, police reported.

Police believe this shooting in a parking lot of the garden apartments to be gang related – gang tags prevalent around the community.

The other fatal shooting occurred at 9:25 p.m. on Sept. 8, when a 23-year-old man was shot inside of 40-12 Vernon Blvd in the Queensbridge Houses, a NYCHA development in Long Island City, Queens.

Officers from the 114th Precinct reported that they found the victim — Dahmel Miller of Carlton Avenue in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn — with gunshot wounds to the chest and buttocks on the third floor of the apartment building.

Miller was rushed by EMS to Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police were searching for a suspect described as a Black man wearing a blue hat, blue jeans, grey hoodie and white sneakers. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Much of the shootings are gang-related, detectives reported, with gang members seeking to making a reputation, boost their rap careers or settle disputes with gunfire.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Dermot Shea said yesterday that this past Labor Day was less violent than in the past, and his officers had seized 128 guns city-wide and made numerous arrests. He cautioned that much work needed to be done to reduce the violence.

Community groups were also calling for increased funding for outreach to stop violence before it occurs.

Other shootings city-wide

Sept. 8, 1:44 p.m. – The NYPD released a video of four unidentified men who are seen in a security video and are sought in connection with the shooting of 24-year-old man at 101 West 165th Street in Highbridge, Bronx.

Police from the 44th Precinct say four men became involved in a violent dispute with the victim, one man pulling a gun, hitting the victim in in the arm.

The unidentified males fled on foot towards Ogden Avenue. EMS took the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The video provided by police shows the unidentified males running on West 165 Street immediately after the incident.

The first man is seen wearing a black t-shirt that says Fly Emirates in white lettering; the second is seen wearing a red hood and black face mask; the third is seen wearing a black shirt with purple lettering/design; Unidentified Male #4 is seen wearing a cap and black t-shirt with white design.

Sept. 8, 4:42 p.m. – Three men were shot at 456 DeKalb Ave. in the Lafayette Gardens NYCHA housing complex on Clinton Hill.

Police reported that one of the men, not immediately identified, was in critical condition with a chest and head wound, while the other two, both teenagers, suffered wounds to their legs.

All were taken to area hospitals, their conditions as of Wednesday morning was not immediately known.

Police believe the shooting to be gang related and are studying NYCHA video for suspects.

“I went downstairs and there was a pool of blood with a guy lying in it,” the resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told amNewYork Metro. “This is out of control. It’s gotta stop. You take a risk every time you step outside.”

Sept. 8, 10:40 p.m. – A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg at the intersection of Livonia Avenue and Van Sicklen Street in East New York, Brooklyn. The victim told officers from the 75th Precinct that he heard shots and then felt the wound to his leg.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Sept. 8, 10:45 p.m. – A man and a woman were shot at a party at 502 Marcy Ave. in the Marcy Houses, a NYCHA development in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Members of the 79th Precinct say a 42-year-old man was shot in the right hand, while a 46-year-old woman was hit in the right leg.

Both were taken to Woodhull Hospital in stable condition.

Police believe neither victim was the intended target of the shooter, and investigators believe the gunfire was gang-related.

Sept. 9, 2 a.m. – A 43-year-old man was shot in the left thigh at the corner of East 152nd Street and Jackson Avenue in Highbridge, Bronx. Officers from the 40th Precinct say the assailant was in a white sedan and began firing at the victim.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating gang connections in this shooting.

Sept. 9, 9:10 a.m. — A man was reportedly shot at the Red Hook Houses in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Further details are forthcoming later today on amny.com.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.