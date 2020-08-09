NYC SHOOTINGS: Pair slain in Queens and Bronx, four others wounded

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two men were killed in separate shootings in the Bronx and Queens on Saturday night and Sunday morning, police reported. Four others were wounded in three additional episodes of gun violence overnight.

While police were busy responding to shootings in Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx, Brooklyn was unusually quiet this weekend, having been the source of much of the gun violence in the past few months. In all of the shootings, police sources said, the victims were people of color.

Community leaders have been vociferous in their anti-violence campaign, a march having been held in downtown Brooklyn that went through parts of Brooklyn led by Tony Herbert espousing non-violence. Anti-violence groups have been active throughout the city, mostly in Queens, Brooklyn and Harlem.

The first homicide took place at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the corner of East 165th Street and Prospect Avenue in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found Curtis Holley, 36, of West 142nd Street in Hamilton Heights lying on the pavement unconscious, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Paramedics rushed Holley to Lincoln Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

A few hours later, at 3:25 a.m. on Aug. 9, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot near the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, Queens, at 10-03 40th Ave.

Officers from the 114th Precinct found the victim shot once in the chest. Paramedics rushed him to Cornell Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in either deadly shooting, and the investigations continue.

Here is a rundown of the other shootings in the city from early this morning:

Aug. 9, 1:02 a.m. – Two men were shot in front of 88-13 Corona Ave. near 90th Street in Corona, Queens. Officers from the 110th Precinct found a 22-year-old man shot in the left shoulder and a 24-year-old man shot in the shoulder and buttocks.

Paramedics took both men to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are now questioning a man in connection with the shooting; charges have yet to be filed.

Aug. 9, 5 a.m. – A 29-year-old man was shot twice in the buttocks at 125 West 137th St. in Harlem. Cops from the 32nd Precinct found the victim on the pavement in front of the location and he was then transported to Harlem Hospital.

Aug. 9, 5:07 a.m. – A 24-year-old man was shot in the head in front of 1158 Boynton Ave., near Westchester Avenue, in the Soundview section of the Bronx. He’s now clinging to life while undergoing treatment at Lincoln Hospital.

Cops from the 43rd Precinct are looking for the shooting suspect, who’s described as a Hispanic man wearing all black clothing who fled the scene on foot.

Meanwhile, while Brooklyn was relatively quiet overnight, the NYPD released images of a getaway car connected to a July 1 shooting in the borough.

The incident happened in front of 236 East 23rd St. in Flatbush, in which a 26-year-old man was shot in the ankle. Cops said the getaway vehicle is shown in the image traveling along Cortelyou Road.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident and other shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.