NYC SHOOTINGS: Quiet night shattered by early-morning Queens shooting

A relatively subdued night of crime was shattered by the shooting of two men early Friday morning in Jamaica, Queens, police officials said.

The shooting occurred at 3 a.m. when two young men were shot in front 112-72 Dillon Street in Jamaica. Police from the 113th precinct found the two men in front of a private house at the scene, a 26-year-old shot in the arm, and a 20-year-old hit twice in the arm.

Both men were rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the assailant was described as a male Black, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black mask. Officials say he approached the two men without warning and began shooting and fled in an unknown direction.

There were very few ShotSpotter notifications overnight with few of those proving to be confirmed shootings. Police from the 111th Precinct also pulled over a BMW with New Hampshire plates on the Cross Island Parkway Friday morning, a vehicle suspected of being involved in a previous shooting.

Police make arrest in shooting

Detectives in the 114th Precinct arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with the shooting death of a 53-year-old man in Long Island City, Queens on July 25. A 17-year-old male, name not given, was previously nabbed in connection with the same shooting on Aug. 26.

Police arrested Delante Aiken, 18, of 34th Avenue on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of George Rosa, 53, of 24th Street in Queens. Investigators say he was in a coma for a month before dying of his chest wounds on Aug. 25.

Aiken is being charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm. The 17-year-old is also being charged with the same offenses.