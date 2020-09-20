NYC SHOOTINGS: Teen takes bullet on Brooklyn basketball court, six others shot citywide

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Seven people were wounded — including a 15-year-old who was struck by a bullet in the wrist on a basketball court in Brooklyn — in citywide shootings between Saturday night and early Sunday morning, police officials said.

None of the victims in the overnight shootings were said to be grave condition, police say.

A 15-year-old male was shot in the wrist at 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 on a basketball court in front of 135 Richards St. in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Officers from the 76th Precinct say an unknown assailant began firing at a group, but instead, hit the teen.

The teen was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition. The motive for the shooting was unclear at this time, but police sources suspect the shooting is gang-related.

Law enforcement sources said an unidentified man was shot inside of 405 East 105th Street in the Wilson Houses, a NYCHA development in East Harlem, at about 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Officers from PSA5 said the victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, but was expected to survive unspecified wounds. Police did not provide information on a motive or a description of the shooter.

Another shooting in Red Hook, Brooklyn took place at 3:08 a.m. on Sept. 20, when a 33-year-old man was shot in the neck in front of 783 Hicks St.

Cops from the 76th Precinct said the victim was hit during a drive-by shooting. Detectives were said to be searching for an assailant in a white sedan.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Turning to Queens, four people were shot in front of a house on Merrick Boulevard near Foch Boulevard, across the street from Roy Wilkins Park in South Jamaica, at about 4:55 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, after being called to the location found two women, ages 24 and 27, with gunshot wounds to their legs. Paramedics took them to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Later on Sunday, police said, two men, ages 26 and 27, arrived by private means at Jamaica Hospital also wounded in the legs from the same shooting.

All four victims are expected to make a recovery, police said.

Detectives are now looking for suspects spotted inside a gray Jeep Compass and a gray Infiniti that were observed fleeing the scene after the shots rang out.

Man arrested in fatal Staten Island shooting

Detectives arrested a 52-year-old Staten Island man on Saturday in connection with the deadly July 22 shooting of a 35-year-old man.

Police cuffed Anthony McCorkle, 52, of Caroline Street in Staten Island in connection with the murder of Barry Moultrie, 35 of Elm Street, also Staten Island.

Officers from the 120th Precinct reported that the shooting took place at 11:25 p.m. on July 22, when the victim was found with gunshot wounds to the chest at Barker Street and Castleton Avenue in Port Richmond Staten Island.

Moultrie was rushed to Richmond Unviersity Hospital, but could not be saved.

McCorkle was being charged with murder and possession of a weapon.

Police seek alleged killer



The NYPD is seeking to find of a 34-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 44-year-old woman on or before Sept. 17 in Manhattan.

The victim, 44-year-old Carol Nystrom, was found in her apartment at 420 West 206th Street in the Inwood section of Manhattan with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the 34th Precinct Detective Squad are seeking Joshua Martinez, 33, as the prime suspect in this homicide. He’s described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray New York Yankees jersey.

Cops said Martinez is known to frequent areas of Inwood in Manhattan.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.