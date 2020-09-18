NYC SHOOTINGS: Two dead, another wounded in separate citywide gunfire

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people are dead and another was wounded in separate shootings from Thursday into Friday citywide, police officials said.

A 44-year-old woman was found at 4 p.m. Thursday shot in the arm and torso inside of apartment 4M of 420 West 206th Street in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan. Police from the 34th Precinct said the victim was pronounced by EMS dead at the scene.

Details on this shooting were sketchy and no information was revealed about any suspects or motive in this case. Detectives were reviewing building video in an effort to identify a suspect.

The second fatal shooting occurred also at 4 p.m. Thursday when police received a 911 call of a man shot at 662 East 141st Street inside of the La Victoria Grocery in the Bronx. Police from the 4oth Precinct found a 33-year-old man shot in the neck and torso.

He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, but he later died of his wounds.

The victim has been identified as Felix Medina, 33, of Concorde Avenue in the Bronx. Police say it appears the shooting occurred after a dispute and suspects were being sought.

The third shooting occurred at 4:43 a.m. Friday in which a 31-year-old man was shot in the left leg during a dispute in front of 445 Marion Street in East New York, Brooklyn. Police from the 73rd Precinct said the victim told them that he was in a dispute with individuals, and then shortly afterwards, he heard shots and felt pain.

He was taken by private vehicle to Interfaith Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police arrest 10 for gunfire, weapons

Police nabbed 10 people in connection with gunfire, weapons with possible gang association after a six-hour stand-off at a Brooklyn home on Thursday.

Police say the incident began at about 1 a.m. when two groups were involved in a violent dispute in front of 54 Hubbard Street in Flatlands Brooklyn and several people began firing weapons at each other, hitting several homes.

Witnesses, who wouldn’t give their names, said at least eight shots were fired with pandemonium breaking on the streets. Neighbors say the well-kept three-story house was “a foster home” to a number of young people, some of who were no longer minors, but were still living in the house.

Police from the 63rd Precinct arrived and found that the combatants barricaded themselves inside, requiring the response of heavily armed emergency service officers. At one point, police in armored vehicles surrounded the house, heavy weapons at the ready as occupants continued to refuse to surrender.

At about 7 a.m., nine occupants emerged, including the owner of the home and a female child. Police from the 63rd Precinct then surrounded the home throughout the day as a search warrant was obtained. A tenth person surrendered late in the afternoon after hiding in the home since the beginning of the siege. Police emergency services with K-9 then searched the house again to make sure nobody else was inside.

Law enforcement officials say numerous guns were found after conducting a search, as was stolen property and large quantities of marijuana.

Ten people, between the ages of 20-44, were being charged with a laundry list of offenses, including three counts of possession of firearms, possession of stolen property, tampering with evidence, obstructing government administration, and possession of unspecified amounts of marijuana.

A 28-year-old man was additionally charged with reckless endangerment after firing shots in the street that brought the army of police to the scene. A second group that was involved in the dispute that led to the shooting have not yet been arrested.

“There’s always parties there and there are people overflowing into the street all the time,” one neighbor said. “Last year, there was a shooting there too and police came and arrested someone. There’s always something happening there.”

Police say the house may be a gathering point for a local gang but did not specify which gang may have been involved.

Much of the violence on the streets of the city have been attributed by police officials to gang activity, resulting in a summer of violence.

Police seeking information

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the following person of interest wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting in Flatbush, Brooklyn, on Sunday, August 30.



At about 5:43 a.m., a 32-year-old man became embroiled in a violent dispute with another man that resulted in the victim being shot in the leg in front of 892 Flatbush Avenue.

The assailant then fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Woodhull in stable condition.

The gunman is described as a male Hispanic, 20-30 years of age. A photo was provided by police.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.