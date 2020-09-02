NYC SHOOTINGS: Two dead, seven wounded in latest citywide gunfire

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Despite the outrage of community leaders over the murder of a church caretaker on Monday, the city still had two people shot dead and seven others wounded in gunfire in Brooklyn and Manhattan yesterday into early this morning, police say.

Members of the United Clergy Coalition stood vigil outside of the Glorious Church of God in Christ yesterday blasting the city for not doing enough to protect residents of black and brown neighborhoods from ongoing shootings. Immediately after the gathering of clergy and leaders, another man was shot only blocks away.

Members of the clergy called the ongoing violence a result of “systematic racism,” not providing adequate police protection in the wake of these shootings. The gathering was sparked by the murder of Edward James, 62, the caretaker of the church by a drug-addicted homeless man who shot James four times in the vestibule of the church Monday afternoon – a trail of blood still visible inside.

In the latest violence, two men were shot dead in separate incidents, one in Brooklyn, the other in Manhattan.

In the first deadly shooting at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, a 28-year-old man was shot in the neck in front of 286 Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police from the 28th Precinct found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim was identified as Javon Bradley, 28, of West 225 Street in the Marble Hill section of the Bronx.

Police had no information on the assailant in this case.

The second fatal shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday morning in which a 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of 343 Howard Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Police from the 73rd Precinct found him unconscious at the scene and he was rushed by EMS to Interfaith Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim has been identified as Darien Simpson, 20, of Saint Marks Avenue in Brownsville.

Other shootings citywide

Sept. 1, 1:30 p.m. – A 28-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in front of 355 Chauncey Street in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Police say a male black wearing a black hoodie and black hat, shot him at close range and fled in a grey Mazda.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital where he is still in stable condition and expected to recover.

The shooting occurred minutes after the end of a press conference at the scene of where a church caretaker was shot to death.

Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. – A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg in front of 683 Pulaski Street in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Police from the 81st Precinct say a male black pulled a gun and shot the victim while standing at the scene.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. No further information was given on this shooting.

Sept. 1, 10:30 p.m. – A man in his 30’s was reportedly shot in the head at Carlton Avenue and Park Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Information on this case was not immediately available from the 88th Precinct police.

Sept. 1, 11:18 p.m. – A man, not identified, was shot in the buttocks and left thigh in front of 335 Sutter Avenue in Brownsville. Police from the 73rd Precinct said they received a ShotSpotter activation and found the victim wounded at the scene.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. It was not clear where the shots were coming from.

Sept. 1, 11:45 p.m. – A man was shot four times in the arm and the left jaw in front of 345 Bristol Street. Police from the 73rd Precinct found a blood trail and suspect that a second man was also hit.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he is expected to survive. There were also other reports of people shot and shots fired in the area over a half an hour period, including numerous vehicles hit by bullets, but also leaving much of the information murky at this time.

Sept. 2, 2:50 a.m. – A man was shot at the corner of 3150 Broadway in Morningside Heights. Police from the 28th Precinct said the victim told them he heard shots while standing in a crowd, began running with the group and then felt pain in his leg.

He was taken to St. Lukes Hospital in stable condition. No further information was available on this shooting.

There were also other shootings reported around the city, with victims expected to show up at local hospitals.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.