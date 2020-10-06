NYC SHOOTINGS: Two people injured in separate Queens and Bronx shootings

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people were reported shot in separate incidents in the Bronx and Queens Monday as gunfire wanes citywide with the arrival of cooler fall weather, police said.

Law enforcement officials said that cops have made numerous gun arrests over the past month, with some of them linked to numerous recent shootings.

Police reported that the Queens shooting happened at about 12 p.m. on Oct. 5, when a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg in front of 142-01 Farmers Blvd in Jamaica.

Officers from the 113th Precinct found the victim on the ground and EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital where he was reported in stable condition.

Bullets also hit the windshield of a nearby Nissan Sentra. Cops believe this incident was a drive-by shooting.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle or the suspects involved; the investigation is ongoing.

The other shooting occurred in the Bronx at about 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 6, when a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and stomach after a violent dispute at the corner of Starling Avenue and Castle Hill Avenue in Parkchester.

Officers from the 45th Precinct found the victim on the ground and EMS rushed him to Jacobi Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

There was no description of the assailant or motive in this case as detectives from the 45th Precinct.

Police seek information

The NYPD has provided a video of an assailant from a shooting death of a 34-year-old man in Brooklyn on Aug. 23.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct reported at 10:38 p.m. that evening, they found a man shot in the chest in front of 280 Stone Avenue in Howard Houses, a NYCHA development in Brownsville, Brooklyn. The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but he could not be saved.

He was later identified as Irvin Deandre, 34, of Stone Avenue in the Howard Houses.

Police described the assailant as a man wearing all-dark clothing. He’s shown in video released Tuesday.

The NYPD also provided video surveillance and a photograph of an assailant in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the Bronx on Aug. 9.

Detectives reported that at 5:07 a.m. that morning, in front of 1158 Boynton Ave. in Soundview, Bronx, a 27-year-old man was grazed in the head by bullets fired from a gunman.

A video and photo were provided by police investigating the shootings.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.