NYPD Chief of Department John Chell is expected to announce his retirement later this week after over 30 years with the department, according to a published report.

The New York Daily News reported Monday that Chell informed associates he is preparing to retire and could submit his paperwork as soon as this week. The Mayor’s office and the NYPD, however, have not yet confirmed the reports, as they have not responded to requests for comment from amNewYork about the matter.

According to the News, he intends to apply for a disability pension that would grant him a tax-free lifetime benefit amounting to 75% of his salary, based on an ankle injury Chell suffered while on duty at Randalls Island last year.

Chell, who became the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer last December, oversees more than 15,000 uniformed personnel and about 3,000 civilian members. Before his promotion, he served as chief of patrol.

Throughout his career, Chell has developed a reputation for his blunt, outspoken style and has irked progressive lawmakers for his fiery social media posts and appearances on right-wing outlets like Newsmax.

Earlier this year, the city’s Department of Investigation released a report finding that Chell and other top NYPD officials used official social media accounts “unprofessionally,” contributing to what the agency described as “unproductive public discourse.”

Among the cited incidents were Chell’s online criticism of a judge he mistakenly identified in a pretrial release case, his public sparring with progressive attorney Olayemi Olurin following her radio interview with Mayor Eric Adams, and his attacks on columnist Harry Siegel over an error in a piece about subway crime.

In response to the criticism of his usage of official NYPD social accounts, Chell launched a personal account on X (formerly Twitter), which the Daily News reported may serve as a platform for political commentary after his retirement.

Chief Chell succeeded former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, who resigned after the New York Post reported that he allegedly sought sexual favors from a female NYPD lieutenant in exchange for overtime opportunities.

As chief of department, Chell has overseen citywide crime-fighting strategies and quality-of-life initiatives. Under his leadership, New York City has recorded historically low shootings and homicides in the first nine months of 2025.

In an interview with amNewYork earlier this year, Chell credited those results to hard work by an understaffed but determined department.

Chell’s career has not been without controversy. In 2008, he was involved in the fatal police shooting of 25-year-old Ortanzso Bovell. While official reports said the shooting was accidental, occurring after Chell fell, a jury later awarded $2.5 million to the victim’s mother after evidence suggested the shot was fired from a standing position.

More recently, The City uncovered that Chell used a false identity when moonlighting as a basketball referee between 1997 and 2003, apparently in an attempt to avoid paying income taxes on that additional earnings – one of 11 internal investigations Chell has faced during his tenure with the NYPD.