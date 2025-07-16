Tom Donlon sworn in as interim NYPD commissioner in September 2024, a role he now claims in a federal lawsuit was undermined by systemic corruption and political interference

Former interim Police Commissioner Tom Donlon filed a bombshell, 251-page federal lawsuit Wednesday, accusing Mayor Eric Adams and senior NYPD leadership of using the department as a racketeering enterprise that allegedly engaged in corruption, obstruction of justice, and retaliation against whistleblowers.

Donlon, a former senior FBI executive appointed by Adams in September 2024, in the July 16 lawsuit accuses the mayor and top NYPD officials of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). He claims he was used as a public figurehead amid federal probes of City Hall while real control of the NYPD remained within Adams’ inner circle.

The lawsuit also names First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella, former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Chief of Department John Chell, former Deputy Commissioner and current First Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Kaz Daughtry, and Deputy Commissioners Tarik Sheppard and Michael Gerber.

According to the complaint, Donlon — who served in the interim post between September and November 2024 before giving way to current Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch — said he uncovered a coordinated scheme to promote politically connected officers without merit, obstruct internal oversight, and manipulate investigations into misconduct.

He alleges that NYPD leaders forged internal documents using his official police commissioner stamp to legitimize unauthorized promotions, resulting in millions of dollars in unearned salaries, overtime, pensions, and benefits.

A City Hall spokesperson said in a statement that Honlon’s suit is “nothing more than an attempt to seek compensation at the taxpayer’s expense,” saying he was “rightfully removed from the role of interim police commissioner. “

“These are baseless accusations from a disgruntled former employee who — when given the opportunity to lead the greatest police department in the world — proved himself to be ineffective,” the spokesperson said. “We will respond in court, where we are confident these absurd claims will be disproven.”

Donlon countered that the lawsuit is not a personal grievance but rather a “statement against a corrupt system that betrays the public, silences truth, and punishes integrity.”

“Serving as the NYPD police commissioner was never about power or position. It was for the good cops—the honest ones trying to do their jobs while corruption festered above them,” Donlon said in a statement. “The goal is to drive real change, hold the corrupt, deceitful, and abusively powerful accountable, and restore the voice of every honorable officer who has been silenced or denied justice.”

When asked about the lawsuit during a scheduled press call in the Bronx Wednesday morning, Mayor Adams said he struggled to make sense of its allegations and suggested the timing of the suit was politically motivated, calling it “the season” for such accusations.

“I have to keep running the city,” Adams said, brushing off the allegations as a personal grievance blown out of proportion, and insisted the matter would ultimately be decided in court.

“The lawyers will figure this out, but it’s just a baseless lawsuit of a disgruntled employee,” he said.

Forgeries and ‘coordinated humiliation’

Donlon alleges that Sheppard, then the Deputy Commissioner for Public Information, forged his signature on official NYPD promotion memos, using the Police Commissioner’s stamp without consent.

Donlon said he confronted Sheppard after discovering Sheppard wearing insignia for a rank he never lawfully earned, calling it “a testament to his disregard for regulation and unequivocally stolen valor.”

According to Donlon, Sheppard allegedly denied any wrongdoing. He also brought the matter to Maddrey, the Chief of Department at the time, and Mayor Adams.

He claims Maddrey and Adams acknowledged that Sheppard’s promotion was unauthorized but said neither took disciplinary action.

According to the lawsuit, Maddrey reportedly promised to address the issue and notify Internal Affairs, but did neither.

Despite Donlon’s repeated orders, Sheppard continued to wear the Bureau Chief insignia until November 2024, when Sheppard allegedly threatened to kill Donlon, after which Sheppard was finally demoted “from his stolen Bureau Chief rank.”

Donlon alleges that after the incident in particular, he was systematically excluded from decision-making, stripped of operational authority, and ultimately removed as police commissioner in retaliation.

The complaint also describes a personal retaliation campaign, including the arrest of Donlon’s wife, Deirdre O’Connor-Donlon, a retired New York State Supreme Court attorney, orchestrated by senior NYPD officials to intimidate Donlon after his whistleblowing.

She was handcuffed, searched, and told she would be sent to central booking, according to Donlon. Following her arrest, he claims personal information about the couple was leaked to the press by the NYPD.

“This coordinated humiliation was a direct warning: the NYPD Defendants would stop at nothing to silence and personally destroy Donlon, even if it meant violating the constitutional rights of his spouse,” the lawsuit states.

Alleged ‘predicate acts’ committed

Donlon accuses the named officials of multiple federal crimes as predicate acts under RICO, including wire fraud, mail fraud, obstruction of justice, honest services fraud, and witness retaliation.

He claims these actions formed part of a deliberate and ongoing criminal conspiracy directed from both City Hall and NYPD headquarters.

The lawsuit also details a broader culture of corruption, alleging that Adams’s administration systematically protected NYPD executives with histories of misconduct, including allegations of violence, dishonesty, sexual harassment, and abuse of authority, while sidelining those who spoke out.

Promotions, overtime, and key assignments were allegedly distributed as political rewards or used to silence dissent.

Donlon also claims that, beyond professional retaliation, Adams and NYPD leadership undermined the integrity of law enforcement and public safety.

Donlon stepped in to serve as interim Police Commissioner in September 2024 following Edward Caban’s resignation amid a federal corruption investigation into the department that involved his brother.

Tisch took over the role from Donlon some two months later, becoming Mayor Adams’ fourth police commissioner during his first term.

The lawsuit claims that Donlon was relieved of his duties as Police Commissioner less than three weeks following his last reporting directly to Adams about “the criminal acts” of Sheppard and the failure of Maddrey, Chell, and Daughtry to take corrective action.

After his removal as interim commissioner in November 2024, Donlon says he was reassigned as a senior advisor on public safety before being abruptly terminated in May of this year.

The lawsuit alleges his firing was part of a broader pattern of retaliation and an effort to erase his influence from city government.

Donlon also alleges emotional and reputational harm, financial loss, and the destruction of his law enforcement career.

The lawsuit seeks damages and the appointment of a federal monitor to oversee NYPD disciplinary practices, whistleblower protections, and promotion processes.

John Scola, attorney for Donlon, argues the alleged conduct represents a systemic abuse of power that continues to threaten institutional integrity and public trust in New York City.

“The NYPD has been hollowed out by Adams’s political machine. The chain of command collapsed under the weight of corruption, and the rank and file have been left demoralized, watching the worst rise while the best are pushed out,” said Scola. “This is what happens when loyalty to power matters more than service to the public.”

Donlon’s lawsuit follows the bombshell lawsuits filed last week by four former NYPD chiefs who claimed they were forced out of the department after raising concerns about misconduct, political favoritism, and violations of department policy tied to Mayor Eric Adams’ inner circle.

– With additional reporting from Sadie Brown