NYPD investigates death of man found in Brooklyn court holding cell a day after his petit larceny arrest

The NYPD is investigating an in-custody death at Brooklyn Criminal Court on Friday night.

Police found a 46-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside a holding cell at 120 Schermerhorn St. in Downtown Brooklyn at about 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Sources familiar with the case said the man had been arrested on Thursday night after allegedly stealing shrimp and crab from the Whole Foods Market located at 238 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg. He was subsequently charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, and found to have a crack pipe on him.

The investigation revealed that the man had been wanted for several other thefts from the same Whole Foods Market. Sources familiar with the case said the man had more than 90 arrests on his rap sheet, including burglary and drug possession.

It’s believed that the man suffered an unknown medical episode while inside his holding cell, the sources said.

Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene; the man’s identity has been withheld, pending family notification.

The man’s body was transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the NYPD Force Investigation Division is conducting a formal inquiry.

This was the second reported in-custody death at the 120 Schermerhorn St. facility this year.

In March, Soso Ramishvili, 32, of Avenue X died after being found unconscious and unresponsive inside a holding cell after suffering a medical episode. Police said that Ramishvili — who had been arrested on petit larceny and weapons possession charges — had been brought several times to a local hospital for evaluation, and subsequently released back into their custody, days prior to his death – an account which his attorneys disputed.