NYPD investigating death of woman found unconscious in stairwell of Harlem building

The NYPD is investigating the death of the woman who was found in the stairwell at the Lincoln Houses in Harlem.

Authorities say that at 8:56 p.m. on Oct. 1, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious person in the 11th floor stairwell of 2101 Madison Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers observed a 50-year-old woman in the stairwell, unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The victim, who was found by her friend, is said to be an alleged drug user. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.