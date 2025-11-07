Police released this photo on Thursday of the alleged suspect wanted in connection with a random shooting in Park Slope, Brooklyn

A 24-year-old man was shot in the thigh last week in a random attack in Brooklyn, police said, and authorities are asking for help identifying the alleged suspect.

The NYPD said the assault occurred at approximately 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, in front of 370 14th Street in Park Slope. The suspect fired one shot at the victim and then fled on foot, heading east on 14th Street.

There is no known relationship between the victim and the shooter, according to police, who are still trying to determine a motive for the attack.

The victim was transported by private means to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the alleged suspect as a male last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the perpetrators’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

In the 78th Precinct, where the Oct. 28 incident occurred, there have been three other reported shootings in the area so far this year, according to the most recent police statistics, down from five during the same period in 2024.