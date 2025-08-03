What is NYPD paid detail? Inside the off-duty program Officer Islam was working when killed in Midtown mass shooting

What is NYPD Paid Detail? That’s the question many New Yorkers have been asking since a police officer working the program was among four people fatally shot during the July 28 Midtown mass shooting.

According to an NYPD pamphlet, Paid Detail is a program that allows uniformed, off-duty officers to work private security jobs. Outside companies — including TD Bank, Target and even The New York Times — can hire officers to guard their facilities.

The program launched in the spring of 1998 and is open to members of the force from the rank of police officer up to captain. Each officer’s hourly pay rate varies by rank, with the department collecting a 10% administrative fee from each assignment.

Police officers and detectives earn $49 per hour, with a $4.90 admin fee. Sergeants receive $61 per hour, with a $6.10 fee. Lieutenants are paid $68 per hour with a $6.80 fee, and captains and higher ranks make $87 per hour with an $8.70 fee.

The department pamphlet also notes that banks, office buildings, supermarkets, sports complexes and other private vendors can offer Paid Detail jobs. Officers working these gigs maintain full arrest powers and remain subject to NYPD rules and regulations.

NYPD Officer Didarul Islam was working as Paid Detail inside 345 Park Ave. on Monday when Shane Tamura entered the building and immediately shot him, killing him.

“This officer saved lives. He was out front; others may be alive today because he was the barrier unexpectedly, but he was there. He was there to protect the people in that building, as well as his daily duties,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said at his funeral on Thursday. “I was asked one thing from the young widow. She said: ‘Pray for us.’”

‘That could have been me’

Several officers currently participating in Paid Detail spoke to amNewYork on the condition of anonymity about their reactions to the killing and their views on the program. According to those interviewed, the death was especially shocking because the program is not typically seen as dangerous work.

“Anytime there’s a death, we all take a deep breath. For the first time in my career, I felt like I could say that could have been me,” one NYPD source who works Paid Detail across the city said. “We all have to dig deep and say to ourselves, one of our brothers or sisters has fallen, and everybody has a moment to reflect. We all do different things to soothe ourselves from pain.”

In the candid interviews, one officer noted that cops take Paid Detail for a variety of reasons. While some seek extra income to support growing families, others use it to fund hobbies. Another source said officers have access to an online portal listing vendors seeking security and noted that safeguards are in place to prevent cops from working Paid Detail too close to their regular shifts, reducing the risk of exhaustion.

“Before my tour, if I’m going to pick up a slot from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and then I started working at 10 o’clock, you wouldn’t be able to do that. So, it’s all within guidelines that they have specifically to avoid situations like that,” the source added.

When asked whether Officer Islam’s death would make him second-guess participating in Paid Detail, the source offered a measured response.

“If you didn’t sign up with a passion for law enforcement, then I think you would question everything. I think you would question if a death happened, whether it was on Paid Detail or regular duty. I think that you would feel the same way,” the source said. “I don’t have that mindset this, this hasn’t. I try not to let it overcome me.”