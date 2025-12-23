NYPD community affairs officers took on the role of Santa Claus over the past three days, working with charities and local organizations to go on a five-borough tour to deliver gifts to children most in need.

Dubbed the NYPD “Sleigh Ride,” cops carted thousands of toys across all five boroughs from Dec. 20-22. Police say the department collaborates with community organizations to help identify children who are most in need of holiday cheer.

While some gifts are handed out to local kids, victims of fires, those who have lost family to gun violence, and those living in shelters are prioritized. The response for the “Finest’s” charitable efforts was overwhelming for some.

“We had a woman who came up to me, and she only had one of her kids there, but she showed me a family picture of her three children. And she said she lost her job, that she didn’t know how she was going to buy toys, and she was in tears,” Assistant Commissioner Alden Foster told amNewYork. “I spent a couple of minutes just talking to her, and it was really just an impactful moment for me to understand her struggles.”

Police loaded the gifts onto the back of a truck and made stops at locations such as St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf in the Bronx and the Belt Park Family Shelter in Queens, among others. The presents themselves were provided by organizations such as the New York City Police Foundation and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“It is magic, every year, it’s magic seeing their smiles, dancing with them, being able to bring joy to these kids’ faces,” CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation Jillian Crane said. “It helps build these very important relationships with the children and the families, and you see it happen in real time.”

According to Foster, while the gifts distributed are for the holidays, the relationships and kindly interactions last a lifetime, building strong relationships between the community and authorities.

“When people have resources and opportunity in front of them, they’re more likely not going to go down the wrong path. So, the sleigh ride, it’s so much more than what people see. They see the toy, and they think that’s it. But there are so many things, from relationships being built with police officers and the community, with young people and parents,” Foster said.

The NYPD Sleigh Ride is an annual event, one that police promise will continue for years to come so families who could not otherwise afford gifts for their children have the opportunity to celebrate the holidays.

“Moments like this make officers feel like part of the community, remind kids that they are not forgotten — and show them that the officers in their neighborhoods are the real-life superheroes,” New York City Police Foundation President & CEO Susan Birnbaum said.