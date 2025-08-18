Off-duty cop shoots man dead in Manhattan in NYPD’s third police-involved shooting in five days

An off-duty cop shot and killed a man who allegedly pulled a gun on him in Manhattan on Sunday night — the NYPD’s third police-involved shooting in less than a week.

According to NYPD Deputy Chief Eric Pagan, the fatal shooting unfolded at around 9:46 p.m. on Aug. 17 in Washington Heights.

Police reported that the unidentified off-duty officer stood outside of an apartment building on West 173rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue when, according to Pagan, two men riding a moped approached him. Things quickly spiraled out of control from there.

“One male got off the moped and asked the off-duty officer if he knew an individual’s name, and then proceeded to display a firearm,” Pagan said. “Once seeing the firearm, the off-duty officer drew his firearm, discharged multiple rounds, striking the male.”

Police sources reported that the 33-year-old suspect was not able to get off any shots himself before being gunned down. EMS rushed the gunman to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD has not yet released the suspect’s name; police sources did not disclose where on the body he had been shot.

The second man, meanwhile, hightailed it on his moped and remains at large.

The off-duty cop was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, Pagan said.

A loaded nine-millimeter handgun was recovered at the scene.

Detectives in the 33rd Precinct are investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the second perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Sunday’s incident marks the third police-involved shooting within a week, and the second fatal police shooting involving an off-duty officer.

On Aug. 12 cops shot and wounded a 22–year-old man in Brooklyn after he opened fire in the street.

Three nights later, on Aug. 15, an off-duty officer shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he waved what turned out to be an imitation firearm at a Staten Island location.