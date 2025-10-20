Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Midtown Manhattan
Manhattan

Cops wrestle with thousands of orthodox Jewish demonstrators protesting forced military conscription in Israel

By Posted on
Photo Oct 19 2025, 5 19 03 PM
A chaotic scene unfolded in Midtown Manhattan Sunday night as cops wrestled with thousands of orthodox Jewish protesters in an effort to stop them flooding into the roadway and overrunning traffic.
Photo by Dean Moses

A chaotic scene unfolded in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday night as cops wrestled with thousands of orthodox Jewish protesters in an effort to stop them flooding into the roadway and overrunning traffic.

NYPD officers could be seen tussling with metal guard rails and pushing a deluge of humanity back on the sidewalks as vehicles came to a crawl not far from the Israeli consulate at 800 2nd Ave. Some cops even got into shoving matches with hundreds of men who swarmed around them.

The demonstration began earlier that afternoon and saw upwards of ten thousand orthodox Jewish men assemble to protest both what they say is mistreatment of the orthodox people by Israel, as well as forced military conscription.

The demonstration began earlier that afternoon and saw upwards of ten thousand orthodox Jewish men assemble to protest both what they say is mistreatment of the orthodox people by Israel, as well as forced military conscription.Photo by Dean Moses
The demonstration began earlier that afternoon and saw upwards of ten thousand orthodox Jewish men assemble to protest both what they say is mistreatment of the orthodox people by Israel, as well as forced military conscription.Photo by Dean Moses
So many people gathered that they stood on trash cans and Citibike racks.Photo by Dean Moses

“Americans are unaware of Israel’s horrific treatment of Orthodox Jews. From night raids in Orthodox neighborhoods to checkpoints to arrests of Yeshiva students, Israel is persecuting the very religious people that it claims to protect,” Rabbi Issac Green said. “Israel should not force Orthodox Jews to join an anti-religious army to fight wars against their religion.”

The mass gathering looked to raise awareness of these issues and was organized by the Central Rabbinical Congress, as well as backed by both Satmar and Grand Rebbes. Both children and seniors joined the cause, with so many people gathering that they stood on trash cans and Citibike racks.

As the evening wore on and more and more people joined the rally the sheer amount of bodies began spilling off of the sidewalk and into the roadways. Some protesters could be seen darting in and out of traffic as police directed them back. The commands, however, fell on deaf ears and the crowd spiraled out of control, leaving some officers to be squashed between bodies.

“Get back on the sidewalk, now!” one cop screamed through a megaphone. Police used metal barricades and tape to try and temper the deluge but demonstrators continued to push through. This resulted in several clashes and shoving matches.

Still, according to police sources, no arrests were made.

Some protesters could be seen darting in and out of traffic as police directed them back. The commands, however, fell on deaf ears and the crowd spiraled out of control, leaving some officers to be squashed between bodies.Photo by Dean Moses
Police told those gathered to back up.Photo by Dean Moses
Some protesters could be seen darting in and out of traffic as police directed them back. The commands, however, fell on deaf ears and the crowd spiraled out of control, leaving some officers to be squashed between bodies.Photo by Dean Moses
Police attempted to push protesters back.Photo by Dean Moses
Shoving matches.Photo by Dean Moses
“Get back on the sidewalk, now!” one cop screamed through a megaphone.Photo by Dean Moses
Cops pushed people back onto the sidewalk.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

More Midtown Manhattan News

More from around NYC