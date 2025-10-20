Cops wrestle with thousands of orthodox Jewish demonstrators protesting forced military conscription in Israel

A chaotic scene unfolded in Midtown Manhattan Sunday night as cops wrestled with thousands of orthodox Jewish protesters in an effort to stop them flooding into the roadway and overrunning traffic.

NYPD officers could be seen tussling with metal guard rails and pushing a deluge of humanity back on the sidewalks as vehicles came to a crawl not far from the Israeli consulate at 800 2nd Ave. Some cops even got into shoving matches with hundreds of men who swarmed around them.

The demonstration began earlier that afternoon and saw upwards of ten thousand orthodox Jewish men assemble to protest both what they say is mistreatment of the orthodox people by Israel, as well as forced military conscription.

“Americans are unaware of Israel’s horrific treatment of Orthodox Jews. From night raids in Orthodox neighborhoods to checkpoints to arrests of Yeshiva students, Israel is persecuting the very religious people that it claims to protect,” Rabbi Issac Green said. “Israel should not force Orthodox Jews to join an anti-religious army to fight wars against their religion.”

The mass gathering looked to raise awareness of these issues and was organized by the Central Rabbinical Congress, as well as backed by both Satmar and Grand Rebbes. Both children and seniors joined the cause, with so many people gathering that they stood on trash cans and Citibike racks.

As the evening wore on and more and more people joined the rally the sheer amount of bodies began spilling off of the sidewalk and into the roadways. Some protesters could be seen darting in and out of traffic as police directed them back. The commands, however, fell on deaf ears and the crowd spiraled out of control, leaving some officers to be squashed between bodies.

“Get back on the sidewalk, now!” one cop screamed through a megaphone. Police used metal barricades and tape to try and temper the deluge but demonstrators continued to push through. This resulted in several clashes and shoving matches.

Still, according to police sources, no arrests were made.