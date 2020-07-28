Pair of crooks wanted to ambushing and robbing man in his Brooklyn apartment

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed a man at gunpoint earlier this month.

Police say that at 1:10 p.m. on July 19, an 18-year-old man was in his apartment building, located in the vicinity of South 10th Street and Berry Street, when he was approached by two unknown men. One of the men pulled out a firearm and forced the victim to open his apartment door.

Once inside, the crooks tried the victim’s hands and feet with cable and took his iPhone 11, a Nikon camera, a chainlink necklace and $3,000 in cash. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained injuries to his face, neck, wrist, and feet, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released video of the suspects on July 28:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.