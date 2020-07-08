Subway burglar steals copper and tools from MTA construction areas at Chambers Street station in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is searching for information pertaining to suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a construction zone within the Chambers Street Station on July 4 and steal $19,500 worth of supplies and tools from a contractor for the MTA.

It was not until July 6 that an employee for the contractor discovered the missing equipment and cops found that the suspect had broken through a plywood barrier to access a spool of copper wire and a catalog of tools before boarding a northbound J train.

According to NYPD, the incident happened at around 7 a.m. and the suspect used a crowbar to enter two different locked rooms to gain access to the grinders, drills, bits, saws, leveling lasers, levels, batteries, wrenches, two-way radios, a multi-meter, and socket sets which he made a clean getaway with.

A video below depicts the suspect as he stands on the platform of the J train with what looks to be a garbage bag with items in it.