Person struck by E train in Manhattan, causing delays to multiple subway lines

Trains are running on delays after a person was struck by a train this morning in Manhattan.

Police say that before 9 a.m. on March 17, a person was hit by a train on the southbound E line at the 34th Street-Penn Station subway station. At this time, police could not confirm how the victim ended up on the tracks or the victim’s condition.

Power is being shut off on the line to allow emergency crews to help the victim, according to the MTA, which caused delays on the A, C, E, F and M trains. Service has since resumed, with southbound C and E trains making stops in Manhattan, but commeters can expect extensive delays on A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains.

Updated at 10 a.m.