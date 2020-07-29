Phone-snatching thief pulls knife on victim at Brooklyn subway station: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police at looking for a man who snatched a woman’s cellphone while inside a Brooklyn subway station this week.

Authorities say that at 10 p.m. on July 27, a 24-year-old woman was riding the B train headed towards the Atlantic Avenue—Barclays Center station. When the train reached the station, an unknown man reached into the train car as the doors opened and grabbed the victim’s cellphone from her hand.

When the victim went to confront the suspect, he pulled out a knife and fled the station in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

On July 28, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspect taken in the train station:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.