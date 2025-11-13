BREAKING: Police shoot and wound allegedly armed man who fired at them on Upper East Side

Police in Manhattan shot and critically wounded an allegedly armed man who menaced people with a gun and then fired at officers who confronted him on Nov. 13, 2025.

Law enforcement sources said the police-involved shooting happened just before 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 13 along Madison Avenue between East 95th and East 96th Streets on the Upper East Side, within the confines of the 19th Precinct.

Sources familiar with the investigation said officers were called to the location after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a man pointing a firearm at people, including customers inside a nearby bodega.

Shortly after the police arrived at the scene, they encountered the man, who matched the description provided by witnesses.

When the officers approached, sources familiar with the case said, the man displayed a gun and fired at least one round at the officers, who then returned fire. The man was struck multiple times about his body.

Sources said cops loaded the wounded man into the back of a marked police cruiser and rushed to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital. The man is now listed in critical condition.

The officers involved in the incident were also medically evaluated; no injuries were reported.

Nearby residents reported hearing at least six shots fired during the incident.

“It was fireworks, and then all of a sudden, you realized that wasn’t fireworks. We saw the police sirens, and I yanked [my son] by the back of his shirt away from the window, and ran behind a hard wall,” said one resident, Jonathan Trichter, who with his son, Tully, spoke about the incident with amNewYork.

“I was inside in my apartment, and we ducked and took cover in the hallway” after hearing the shots, Tully Trichter said.

A large investigation is now underway at the shooting scene. Several shell casings were found nearby.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for updates.