Powder scare in Lower Manhattan: Suspicious packages sent to Federal Plaza site where ICE has arrested numerous immigrants

Law enforcement sources said the suspicious packages arrived at about 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 14 on the 9th floor of the federal building that is also the site of the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) courts. The location has become infamous in recent months as federal agents have seized numerous immigrants appearing at court-mandated hearings on the 12th floor.

Federal agents and the NYPD are investigating after someone sent envelopes full of white powder to 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the white powder spilled out of the envelopes after someone opened them. Emergency services personnel were called, and all individuals on the ninth floor were evacuated. The FDNY Hazmat Team and the FBI responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The location where the packages were opened is below a reported facility on the 10th floor where ICE has been holding detainees; on Wednesday, a judge ruled that ICE must no longer hold immigrants at the location following reports of overcrowded and inhumane conditions.

Mayor Eric Adams said that federal agents are now analyzing the powder to determine the contents.

Additional details are expected to be provided at a press conference later Thursday evening.

