PHOTOS: Protesters gather to denounce federal agents at 26 Federal Plaza

As a man was detained by ICE, protestors took to the streets to denounce federal agents being at 26 Federal Plaza on Friday morning.

Groups came together in an attempt to gain access to the tenth floor, where detained migrants are being held. The groups say they will keep coming back.

Prayer leaders talked with security guards in an attempt to gain access to talk with detainees.

Some fourteen people were arrested in an attempt to block the streets and were placed in transport vans. The group is being charged with disorderly conduct.