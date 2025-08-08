Quantcast
Immigration

PHOTOS: Protesters gather to denounce federal agents at 26 Federal Plaza

By Posted on
As a man was detained by ICE, protestors took to the streets to denounce federal agents being at 26 Federal Plaza on Friday morning.  
Protesters gathered at 26 Federal Plaza to denounce ICE activity.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Groups came together in an attempt to gain access to the tenth floor, where detained migrants are being held.  The groups say they will keep coming back.

Prayer leaders talked with security guards in an attempt to gain access to talk with detainees.

Some fourteen people were arrested in an attempt to block the streets and were placed in transport vans. The group is being charged with disorderly conduct.

ICE Agents detained one man.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Faith leaders tried to get pass security at 26 Federal Plaza.
Faith leaders tried to get pass security at 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.
Faith groups protest outside city hall before walking to 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.
14 people were arrested during an ICE protest.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.
14 people were arrested during an ICE protest.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.
People protest ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
NYPD Officers arrest a protestor.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
NYPD Officers arrested 14 people during a protest against ICE at 26 Federal Plaza.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Press Photographers wait in the halls of the 12th floor.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A protestor is arrested after protesting ICE,Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Police arrested some 14 protestors following an ICE protest.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

