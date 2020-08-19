Purse snatcher sought for knocking over and robbing woman at Midtown station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops need the public’s help in finding a purse snatcher who victimized a senior woman at a Midtown subway station earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery happened at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16 inside the 59th Street station on the 4/5/6 line near Lexington Avenue.

According to police, the perpetrator approached a 73-year-old woman and knocked her to the floor. In the process, he grabbed the victim’s purse — which contained her cellphone and debit card — and fled out of the station.

Authorities said he was last seen running northbound along Lexington Avenue.

EMS treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries to her left hand and leg. The incident was reported to the NYPD Midtown South Precinct and Transit Bureau.

On Aug. 18, the NYPD released security camera photos of the perpetrator. Police describe him as a bald, Black man between 30 and 40 years of age who wore a white mask over his face, a blue shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.