Queens bar brawl ends with deadly stabbing of man found lying at end of a bloody trail

Detectives in Queens are on the hunt for the killer who stabbed a man to death during an early-morning bar brawl on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

According to police sources, the brutal slaying unfolded at around 1:51 a.m. on Oct. 19 inside the Sweets nightclub located at 94-02 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica.

Police reported that a 21-year-old man got into an argument with another man by the bar. Things turned deadly when the suspect brandished a sharp object and stabbed the 21-year-old in the chest before fleeing.

Semiconscious and bleeding profusely, the victim staggered out of the establishment’s side door and collapsed on the sidewalk outside, police sources reported.

When officers from the 103rd Precinct arrived, they found him lying on the ground, also suffering a laceration to the head. Police found him at the end of a bloody trail, with the line of crimson stretching from the bar, through a hallway, and outside.

EMS rushed the bloody man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition before ultimately succumbing to his injuries and being pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

While the cause of the deadly argument is not clear, detectives are searching for a person of interest who raced from the scene northbound in a white BMW following the attack.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 12, the 103rd Precinct had reported four homicides year-to-date, down from five at the same point last year. Felony assaults were also down 6.7%, from 615 last year to 574 in 2025.