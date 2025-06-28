Queens creep sought for early-morning rape attempt on woman near park

Queens detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who attempted to rape a woman near a park early on Friday morning.

Queens detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who attempted to rape a woman near a park early on Friday morning.

The NYPD released images of the perpetrator sought for the attack, which occurred near the corner of Hoffman Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard — which abuts Hoffman Park — in Elmhurst at about 4:30 a.m. on June 27.

Law enforcement sources said the creep approached the 26-year-old woman at the location, then accosted and attempted to rape her.

The victim fought back, police reported, prompting the suspect to flee the scene. He was last spotted running into the nearby Woodhaven Boulevard subway station.

The incident was reported to the 110th Precinct. The victim was not seriously injured.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, believed to be 20 to 30 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue headphones, a surgical mask, a black jacket, camouflage pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.