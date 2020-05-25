Queens driver cuffed after cops found his sedan full of drugs

What started as a routine license plate violation turned into a sizable drug bust in Queens on Sunday as cops found a car full of various illegal drugs.
Officers from the 104th Precinct, while on patrol along 67th Place in Glendale at 1:14 p.m. on May 24, spotted a parked Nissan Maxima with a Texas paper plate that was obstructed by a plate cover.
In checking the plate, law enforcement sources said, cops determined that the vehicle’s driver — Marc Ramon, 26, of 67th Place — had a suspended license.
During a further investigation, the officers found that Roman’s vehicle allegedly contained a cacophony of narcotics and controlled substances, including cocaine, pills, marijuana, cannabis oils, and pot-infused chocolates.
Looking at the narcotics recovered, there is no way this could be good. Thanks to Officer Wright and Officer Marinacci policing skills, it did not end up bad. Their routine car stop this afternoon safely removed illegal drugs from our streets. @NYPDQueensNorth @NYPDChiefPatrol pic.twitter.com/wJN3f6rdB7
— NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) May 25, 2020