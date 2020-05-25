Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Police & FireQueens

Queens driver cuffed after cops found his sedan full of drugs

Robert Pozarycki
3 hours ago
Officers from the 104th Precinct found an array of drugs inside a vehicle with an obstructed license plate in Glendale, Queens on May 24. (Photo via Twitter/@NYPD104Pct)

What started as a routine license plate violation turned into a sizable drug bust in Queens on Sunday as cops found a car full of various illegal drugs.

Officers from the 104th Precinct, while on patrol along 67th Place in Glendale at 1:14 p.m. on May 24, spotted a parked Nissan Maxima with a Texas paper plate that was obstructed by a plate cover.

In checking the plate, law enforcement sources said, cops determined that the vehicle’s driver — Marc Ramon, 26, of 67th Place — had a suspended license.

During a further investigation, the officers found that Roman’s vehicle allegedly contained a cacophony of narcotics and controlled substances, including cocaine, pills, marijuana, cannabis oils, and pot-infused chocolates. 

Police took Roman into custody on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operator, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, a license plate violation, and an additional motor vehicle license violation.
 
The 104th Precinct took to Twitter Sunday night to applaud the officers involved in the bust.
 

 

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.