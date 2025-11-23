Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a deadly fire at a Queens home on Sunday morning, Nov. 23, 2025, that left a 95-year-old woman dead, and two other residents critically injured.

The one-alarm blaze ignited at about 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 23 inside a three-story home at 113-23 202nd St. in St. Albans, within the 113th Precinct‘s confines.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within three minutes and observed flames spreading throughout the building, according to the Fire Department. In all, 20 units with 60 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the incident.

“The fire had originated in the cellar and was extending upstairs,” said Deputy Chief George Healy. “Upon arrival, we did have reports of people trapped. Units made entry on multiple levels of the building from both the interior and the exterior via portable ladders.”

During the search, firefighters located three victims — including two women, ages 68 and 95, and a six-year-old girl. Police sources indicated that the elder victims may be the child’s grandmother and great-grandmother, respectively.

All three victims were in cardiac arrest, according to EMS Deputy Chief Gregg Brady.

Citizen reported that EMS performed CPR on the child at the scene. Paramedics rushed her to Long Island Jewish (LIJ) Medical Center Cohen’s Children Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

EMS rushed the women to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, where the 95-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released her identity, pending family notification. According to police sources, her body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said the 68-year-old woman is listed in critical but stable condition at LIJ-Valley Stream.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control just after 8:40 a.m. Sunday.