Queens man dies of injuries after being struck by car behind Brooklyn apartment building: cops

A Queens man died of his injuries nearly a week after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn.

Police say that at 3:44 p.m. on June 10, the NYPD responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck in the rear of an apartment building located at 1415 Linden Boulevard. Upon their arrival, officers found 58-year-old Ramphal Rampersaud, of South Richmond Hill, lying in the roadway with severe injuries to his torso. Officers also found a 75-year-old woman at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the 75-year-old woman was driving a 2002 Toyota SUV when she experienced a medical episode behind the wheel, causing her to lose control of the vehicle. The car subsequently went into the driveway of the rear service entrance of the apartment building and struck Rampersaud.

Both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where Rampersaud died of his injuries on June 16. The woman was treated and released in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.