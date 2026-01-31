Quantcast
Queens man found dead with severe body trauma inside apartment building: cops

By Posted on
Queens medical examiner team loading human remains into van
FILE – Medical examiner’s team removing a body.
Photo by Dean Moses

Queens detectives are investigating the death of a man with body trauma found inside an apartment building on Friday afternoon.

The grim discovery occurred inside 20-50 Nameoke Ave. in Far Rockaway just before 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 30, police reported.

Officers from the 101st Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about an unconscious man inside the premises.

apartment building in Queens where dead body was found
The grim discovery occurred inside 20-50 Nameoke Ave. in Far Rockaway just before 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 30, police reported.Photo via Google Maps

When they arrived, police reported, they found a 59-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, with injuries described as trauma to his head and face.

Responding EMS units pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have not yet released the man’s identity, pending family notification.

The body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police reported.

