Queens man charged in Brooklyn child rape attempt was out on release from earlier alleged attacks on minors

Justin Lee, 22, of Queens Village, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged in the alleged attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

A Queens man arrested Sunday for the alleged attempted rape of a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn targeted other young victims in two earlier incidents and had been released without bail just over a week before the latest attack, police and court records show.

Brooklyn Special Victims Squad detectives charged Justin Lee, 22, of Queens Village, on Oct. 5 with attempted rape, strangulation, and burglary in connection with an early-morning attack on Oct. 4 within the 60th Precinct in southern Brooklyn.

According to police, Lee allegedly broke into a private residence where a 12-year-old girl was located and tried to rape her. The burglary charge stems from his unlawful entry into the home, while the strangulation charge is related to actions taken “within the act,” police sources said.

Court records show Lee faces 18 counts related to the Oct. 4 attack, including first-degree rape of a victim under 13, sexually motivated burglary in the second and third degrees, sexual abuse of a victim under 13, forcible touching, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault with intent to cause physical injury, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal trespass, harassment, and possession of a knife with a blade longer than four inches.

As of Wednesday evening, Lee had not yet been arraigned on those charges as scheduled.

Court filings indicate Lee was already facing multiple charges stemming from two separate incidents just hours apart on Sept. 26, also in Brooklyn, involving minors.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kings County Criminal Court, Lee is accused of following and assaulting two girls, 13 and 14, in separate attacks along Ocean Parkway—one around 1:05 p.m. and another around 6:55 p.m., both in Kensington apartment buildings.

In the first case, investigators said Lee followed a child into her apartment building lobby, grabbed her by the neck from behind and pushed her against a wall before fleeing when she screamed. Later that day, Lee allegedly followed another minor into a nearby building, grabbed her by the arm in a bear hug and ran off when she cried out.

Surveillance footage from both locations allegedly shows Lee wearing the same clothing — a black hooded sweatshirt, a red Mario Kart shirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers. Police said Lee later told investigators, “I scared a girl because I grabbed her.”

Lee was arrested in the early hours of Sept. 27 and faces multiple charges in the Sept. 26 cases, including burglary, attempted burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment and trespass, according to court filings. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Court records show Lee was released from custody by Judge Christopher Whitehair on Sept. 27 without bail while the case was pending. He was scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 29, 2026.

Lee’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

In the meantime, the NYPD is urging anyone who may have been sexually abused by the suspect to contact them as they look to build their criminal case.

Anyone who may have been sexually abused by the suspect is urged to contact the NYPD Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273) or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or via X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.