Queens man shot dead on residential block; cops seek suspect

Queens detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man on a residential block early on Saturday morning, July 12, 2025.

Police said the deadly shooting occurred at about 8:12 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of 110th Avenue and Liverpool Street in South Jamaica.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding an assault in the area, found the victim, a 41-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. Throughout Saturday morning, NYPD Crime Scene Unit members and detectives were seen scouring the area for evidence that could help them solve the homicide case.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through July 6, the 103rd Precinct had three reported homicides and four shootings year-to-date. At the same point last year, the command had 11 shootings.