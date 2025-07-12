Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Queens man shot dead on residential block; cops seek suspect

By & Posted on
NYPD officer in vest and white shirt with officer in blue shirt pull up yellow caution tape at scene where man was shot
Queens detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man on a residential block early on Saturday morning, July 12, 2025.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Queens detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man on a residential block early on Saturday morning.

Police said the deadly shooting occurred at about 8:12 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of 110th Avenue and Liverpool Street in South Jamaica.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call regarding an assault in the area, found the victim, a 41-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

officer standing at shooting scene on street with yellow crime scene tape stretched
Police said the deadly shooting occurred at about 8:12 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of 110th Avenue and Liverpool Street in South Jamaica.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. Throughout Saturday morning, NYPD Crime Scene Unit members and detectives were seen scouring the area for evidence that could help them solve the homicide case.

An NYPD Crime Scene Unit detective photographs possible evidence at the scene in Queens where a man was shot on July 12, 2025.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. 

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential. 

Through July 6, the 103rd Precinct had three reported homicides and four shootings year-to-date. At the same point last year, the command had 11 shootings. 

About the Author

Related Articles

More from around NYC