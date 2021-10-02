Queens man shot to death after dice game: cops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Queens are looking for the shooter who murdered a 31-year-old man following a dice game early Saturday morning.

Cops said the fatal shooting happened at about 1:32 a.m. on Oct. 2 near the corner of 134th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the 31-year-old man had been involved in a dispute with the unidentified suspect prior to the shooting at the location, where a dice game occurred.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect had left the scene, only to return inside a vehicle. The shooter walked out of the car, approached the victim and blasted him several times in the back.

Afterward, the shooter returned to the vehicle and fled the location, police noted.

Officers from the 106th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.