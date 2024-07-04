Queens man shot dead on residential street; cops seek shooter

Homicide Detectives from Queens South and officers from the 113th Precinct are investigating the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in St. Albans on July 4, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens police are looking for the suspect who shot a man dead early on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the murder occurred at about 5:07 a.m. on July 4 near a home at 118-63 Montauk St. in St. Albans.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Travanti Rankine, 37, of 155th Street in Queens with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

EMS rushed Rankine to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 30, the 113th Precinct had reported three homicides year-to-date, equal to the number tallied at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report. Shootings were also down slightly, with eight incidents recorded in the first six months of 2024, one less than the nine at the same time in 2023.