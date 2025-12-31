Queens man shot dead in front of store; suspect still on the run, cops say

Queens detectives are on the hunt for the killer who shot a young man dead in the Rockaways on Tuesday night.

Police said the 24-year-old man was gunned down in front of two storefronts at 289 Beach 14th St. in Far Rockaway just after 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Officers from the 101st Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a 911 call about a man shot. When they arrived, they found the victim, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arm.

The victim was rushed via private means to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, police sources said Wednesday morning. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. The NYPD did not yet provide a description of the suspect(s) involved.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

As 2025 draws to a close, the 101st Precinct reported 11 shootings and three homicides year-to-date through Dec. 28. That was down from the 16 shootings and four homicides reported at the same time in 2024.