Queens man shot in the legs in early-morning gun violence

Queens detectives are looking for the suspects behind an early-morning shooting on Sunday morning that left a man with bullet wounds to both legs.

The gun violence erupted at about 5:06 a.m. on Oct. 20 near the corner of 43rd Avenue and 11th Street in Long Island City.

Officers from the 108th Precinct found the victim, a 39-year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his left and right legs.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Police determined that three male suspects were seen fleeing the location inside an Infiniti luxury vehicle following the gunfire.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 13, according to the most recent CompStat report, the 108th Precinct saw five shootings year-to-date, one fewer than the number reported at the same point in 2023.