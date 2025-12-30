Queens mother charged with murder of infant son

Police in Queens are investigating after finding a baby boy dead and his mother with slash wounds to her wrists inside a residence on Monday afternoon.

The mother of a blood-covered baby found dead in a Queens home on Monday afternoon has been charged with his murder, police said Tuesday.

Nicole Boodhai, 28, has been charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child. She had been found at the crime scene bleeding from the wrists, apparently from self-inflicted slash wounds.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct were dispatched to a home at 108-33 157th St. in Jamaica at approximately 1:37 p.m. on Dec. 29 after receiving a 911 call reporting an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found 15-month-old Charlie Ramraykha unconscious and unresponsive, and covered in blood. Cops also located the wounded Boodhai at the same location.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that cops initially believed the child had suffered some kind of slash or blunt force trauma, but once the blood had been washed away, no apparent signs of injury were discovered.

Boodhai lived separately from the child’s father and resided on 155th Street, mere blocks away from where the child was discovered, according to sources.

EMS rushed both the mother and child to Jamaica Hospital. Ramraykha was pronounced dead a short time later, while Boodhai was listed in stable condition.

The exact cause of Ramraykha’s death is not yet known. The baby’s body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.