Queens murder: Suspects sought for fatally stabbing teen in broad daylight

Detectives in Queens are on the hunt for two suspects who stabbed a teenager dead just a few blocks from his home on Friday afternoon.

The broad daylight attack occurred just before 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 9 near the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 76th Street in Woodhaven.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct rushed to the location after receiving a report of an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Josue Argudo — who lived on 85th Road, about three blocks away from the crime scene — with a stab wound to his neck.

EMS rushed Argudo to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition; he later died at the medical center.

ABC7 reported on video footage obtained from the scene, which showed Argudo attempting to run from his attacker, who eventually caught up to him and slashed his throat.

On Saturday morning, the NYPD released images of two male suspects wanted in connection with the attack.

One individual was pictured wearing all black clothing and white Beats headphones; the other suspect wore a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers while carrying a black cross-body bag in his right hand.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.