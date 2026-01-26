Police have shot and injured a knife-wielding man in Queens on Monday morning, sources tell amNewYork.

The incident occurred at a home on the 8400 block of Parsons Boulevard in Hillcrest, within the 103rd Precinct‘s confines, at about 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 26.

According to sources familiar with the incident, officers rushed to the location after receiving a call regarding a man suffering a mental health episode. Upon arriving at the location, the cops came across the individual, who was seen brandishing a large kitchen knife.

The sources said the individual subsequently barricaded himself inside the residence and had a brief standoff with cops.

Moments later, sources reported, the man allegedly charged at responding officers while brandishing the knife. The officers then opened fire, shooting the man as many as four times.

The wounded man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. No officers were reportedly injured in the episode.

The NYPD asked the public to steer clear of Parsons Boulevard near 85th Avenue while the investigation continues.

An amNewYork reporter is en route to the scene. This is a developing story; check back later for further updates.