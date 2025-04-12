Queens rape case: Sicko in ‘Scary’ sweatshirt sexually assaulted woman at knifepoint in horrific attack

Special victims detectives in Queens need the public’s help in finding the suspect who raped a woman at knifepoint near 162nd Street and 89th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens on April 11, 2025.

The NYPD released images of the suspect behind the heinous attack in the vicinity of 162nd Street and 89th Avenue in Jamaica at about 3 a.m. on April 11.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the perpetrator approached a 50-year-old woman as she walked through the area. He came up to her from behind, displayed a knife and then proceeded to rape her at the location. Sources familiar with the case said the victim did not know her attacker.

Following the horrific assault, cops said, the sicko fled the scene on foot southbound along 89th Avenue.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation and is listed in stable condition.

Nearby security cameras provided detectives with images of the suspected rapist. Police described him as a man with a light complexion and a thin build, believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds and having black hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white Adidas logo, a black sweatshirt with red lettering stating “Scary Ghost Face” and an image of a Ghostface mask resembling the one used in the “Scream” horror movie franchise, black pants, and black-and-white Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.