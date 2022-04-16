SEE IT: Three Queens robbers brutally beat man unconscious with his own cane at subway station

The NYPD released disturbing video Saturday morning of three Queens robbers brutally attacking a 44-year-old man and beating him unconscious with his own cane at a subway station earlier this week.

Police said the attack happened at about 11:50 p.m. on April 14 at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station on the E line.

According to law enforcement sources, the three individuals engaged the victim in a verbal dispute moments before going on the attack.

The security camera footage from inside the station shows one of the perpetrators engaged in an argument with the victim within the station mezzanine, near a MetroCard vending machine.

Moments later, the three suspects are pictured grabbing hold of the victim outside the turnstiles and dragging him away. Police said they repeatedly punched and kicked the man, then grabbed hold of his cane and struck him with it about his body.

The terrible trio then dragged the victim out of the station, where they attack continued until he was knocked unconscious. Authorities said they fled the scene shortly thereafter in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 110th Precinct and Transit District 20. EMS brought the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after suffering a fractured rib and lacerations to his face.

Cops apprehended one of the three attackers Friday. Palwinder Singh, 36, who’s allegedly homeless, was taken into custody at 7:25 p.m. on April 15 and charged with robbery and assault.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects remain at large.

Police described one of the perpetrators as a man with a dark complexion believed to be between 30 and 50 years of age, who was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a dark-colored coat, gray pants and white sneakers.

The other suspect was described as a man with a dark complexion between 30 and 50 years of age, with light gray hair, who wore a multi-colored jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark-colored boots.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.