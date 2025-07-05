Queens stabbing: Man dead, two others hospitalized in early-morning bloodshed

Queens detectives are investigating a gruesome stabbing on Saturday morning that left a man dead and two other victims seriously wounded.

Police said the triple stabbing occurred at around 1:50 a.m. on July 5 near the corner of Sutphin Boulevard and 112th Avenue in South Jamaica.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault, found the three victims — a 24-year-old man slashed in the abdomen, a 25-year-old man stabbed in the left side of his torso, and another 25-year-old man stabbed in the chest.

EMS rushed all three victims to Jamaica Hospital. The 25-year-old man stabbed in the chest died a short time after his hospitalization; police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

The two other victims, however, remain hospitalized in stable condition, law enforcement sources reported.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 29, the 113th Precinct had just two homicides year-to-date, down from three at the same point in 2024.