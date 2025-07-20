Queens stabbing: Man murdered wife and young daughter before turning knife on himself, police sources say

A Queens father allegedly stabbed his wife and young daughter to death on Saturday night before turning the knife on himself, police sources reported.

According to authorities, the gruesome incident unfolded just after 7 p.m. on July 19 inside a home on Forest Avenue near Menahan Street in Ridgewood.

Sources familiar with the preliminary investigation said the 54-year-old male suspect was on a FaceTime call with another man, believed to be his nephew, when the suspect suddenly went on the bloody spree.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call about the incident.

When they arrived, cops found his 41-year-old wife and their 2-year-old daughter suffering multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest. The male suspect was also found with an apparently self-inflicted stab wound to his chest.

The motive for the heinous assault remains unknown and under investigation, police sources said. Cops also recovered a knife allegedly used in the attack.

EMS rushed the wounded woman to Elmhurst Hospital and the daughter to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center; both were later pronounced dead. Police have yet to reveal their identities.

Meanwhile, the male suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition at Elmhurst Hospital. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.

The 104th Precinct had seen two homicides year-to-date through July 13, according to the most recent CompStat report. Overall crime in the area is down 14.56% for the year.