Queens three-alarm fire at tire shop and apartment building injures two firefighters

Firefighters fought a three-alarm fire in a tire shop and apartment building at 1905 Flushing Ave. in Ridgewood, Queens on Jan. 17, 2026.

Fire marshals in Queens are investigating what sparked a three-alarm fire in a tire shop that extended to a nearby apartment building early on Saturday morning.

Two firefighters wound up being hospitalized after being caught in a burst of smoke and flame during the fire that engulfed 1905 Flushing Ave. in Ridgewood just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 17.

The first responding units from FDNY Battalion 28 reported heavy smoke pouring out of the tire shop and apartment building. Additional FDNY units responded and began forcing their way inside the apartment house, looking for occupants.

Many of the residents were able to self-evacuate. One of them, who identified herself as Esther, said she was lucky to have survived.

“I am thankful to be alive,” Esther said. “The smoke was absolutely tremendous. We were choking trying to get out.”

Flames quickly spread to the second and third floors. The firefighters caught in the smoke burst were treated at a local hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Firefighters used foam to knock down the main body of fire and prevent it from rapidly spreading. Three hose lines from four tower ladders were also used to knock down the flames from above.

The FDNY declared the blaze under control at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Units are expected to remain on the scene throughout the day to knock down hot spots.

It was the second major fire to hit Ridgewood in as many weeks. On Jan. 6, a five-alarm inferno damaged numerous apartment buildings on Madison Street off St. Nicholas Avenue, leaving numerous families displaced.