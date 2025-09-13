Queens woman shot dead in her home; cops seek her killer

Queens detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who shot a young woman to death in a home on Friday night, Sept. 12, 2025.

Queens detectives are on the hunt for the suspect who shot a young woman to death in a home on Friday night.

Police said Dashanna Donovan, 21, was gunned down inside her residence on the 2600 block of 96th Street in East Elmhurst just before 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about an assault in progress.

When they arrived at the scene, they found Donovan with a bullet wound to her head. According to WABC-TV, it appeared she was fatally shot while standing in the front doorway, though it is unclear whether she was the unknown suspect’s intended target.

Responding EMS units pronounced Donovan dead at the scene.

During the subsequent investigation, police ruled her death a homicide. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, police sources said Saturday morning.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police reported.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The most recent CompStat report found that the 115th Precinct had five homicides year-to-date through Sept. 7, up from two the previous year. The command, however, did not have any shootings through Sept. 7, 2025.