Rikers Island sees two more inmate deaths in 78 minutes – prompting more investigations and outrage

Two Rikers Island inmates died roughly an hour apart on Friday afternoon, prompting a Correction Department investigation and outrage from criminal justice advocates seeking to have the facility shut down.

The Department of Correction reported that Benjamin Kelly, 37, was found in medical distress at the Eric M. Taylor Center just before 3 p.m. on June 20. An officer conducting a tour spotted Kelly in trouble and sought assistance.

Although medical aid was promptly rendered, the DOC reported, Kelly was pronounced dead at 3:31 p.m. Friday. The cause of his death remains unknown at this time.

According to court records, Kelly was arrested in the 102nd Precinct in Queens on May 29 on petit larceny charges. He has been arrested and released multiple times since April on charges including petit larceny, criminal trespass, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Following his May 29 arrest, Kelly was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail, which he never made.

Last ride to Rikers Island

Roughly an hour after Kelly’s death, the DOC responded to its second fatal incident of the day, when James Maldonado, 56, suffered a medical emergency on board a bus en route to Rikers Island at around 4:30 p.m. on June 20.

The DOC reported that Maldonado was heading to Rikers Island for the first time after being released from a hospital before a court appearance when he suffered the medical episode.

Medical aid was rendered to Maldonado in the sallyport, a secure entryway, of the Eric M. Taylor Center, but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m.

Court records noted that Maldonado was initially arrested on June 18 in Staten Island’s 120th Precinct on charges including second- and third-degree robbery, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. Earlier on Friday in Richmond County Criminal Court, he had been ordered held on $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash bail.

Both deaths will be “investigated thoroughly,” Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie said in a statement Friday. The federal monitor overseeing Rikers Island has been notified of the incidents, as have the state Attorney General’s Office, city Department of Investigation, State Commission of Correction, district attorneys and the individuals’ attorneys.

“The life of every single person in our care is valued and Friday was profoundly tragic for the department as two individuals lost their lives,” Maginley-Liddie said. “Our deepest sympathies are with their loved ones.”

Friday’s deaths were the sixth and seventh, respectively, in Correction Department custody since the start of 2025.

A city law passed in 2019 mandates the closure of Rikers Island by 2027, though it is unclear whether that mandate will be reached. The city has yet to complete the four community-based jails across the city that would replace Rikers, with those plans receiving boisterous community opposition.

In March, an independent panel cautioned that the city is not in a position to meet the 2027 closure mandate but urged stakeholders to follow a new blueprint for closing Rikers down permanently.

Meanwhile, last month, federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain announced that Rikers Island would go under federal receivership after finding the city in contempt last year for failing to improve conditions and safety throughout the facility. She is expected to appoint a remediation manager later this year to bring the city into compliance with her court order for reform.

Groups like the Freedom Agenda have been advocating for both improvements to Rikers Island and the facility’s eventual closure. In a statement Saturday, Freedom Agenda Co-Director Darren Mack blasted Rikers Island as a “death camp,” and expressed concern that more deaths may come due to the anticipated heat wave in Rikers facilities that are “already crammed to capacity.”

“These tragic deaths are as predictable as they were preventable. Rikers Island is a death camp, but Eric Adams has spent three years doing everything in his power to fill it up,” Mack said. “With a deadly heat wave coming, and most housing units already crammed to capacity, the situation is about to get even worse. The administration needs to take urgent action, in the same way they did in March 2020, to divert people from Rikers, before more lives are lost.”