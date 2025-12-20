Senior woman found dead with body trauma inside Lower East Side apartment: cops

Manhattan detectives are investigating the death of a senior woman whose body was found with body trauma inside a Lower East Side apartment on Friday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the grim discovery was made at about 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 19 inside 18 Monroe St.

Officers from the 5th Precinct found the body while responding to a 911 call at the location regarding an unconscious woman. Police said the woman, age 76, suffered trauma to her head and body.

Responding EMS units pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police have not yet released her identity, pending family notification.

Her body was transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.