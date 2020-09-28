Seven-year-old girl dead after armored car driver hits her in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating the circumstances behind the death of a young girl who was hit by a truck in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 28, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Bay 23rd Street and Bath Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found that a 7-year-old girl had been struck by an armored truck at the intersection.

The child was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where she ultimately died of her injuries. Her identity is being withheld at this time.

At this time, it is not immediately clear what led the young girl to be hit by the truck. The driver remained at the scene following the collision.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.