Shirtless thief sought for snatching speaker from Manhattan cellphone store: NYPD

Cops are looking for a shirtless man who swiped a speaker from a Manhattan cellphone shop last week.

According to police, at 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 1, an unknown man entered an AT&T Store, located at 225 West 23rd Street, and approached a 24-year-old male employee. The suspect threatened the employee, saying that he would beat him up if he stopped him from taking a Brazen speaker.

The employee complied and the suspect took the speaker, valued at $34, off of the wall. The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction.

On Aug. 9, the NYPD released photos and video of the shirtless man taken from the crime scene:

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.